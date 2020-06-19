Kentucky Congressman James Comer makes stop in the Tri-State

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky Congressman James Comer and South Carolina Democrat Joe Cunningham made a stop in Madisonville Friday morning.

This is part of a visit sponsored by a program bringing lawmakers from both political parties together.

“In a few months and learn what’s going on in his congressional district, but it creates a a sense of partisanship and is what we need in Washington,” said Rep. Comer, “Hopefully more members of congress will participate in this and get some things done in Washington.”

Representatives Comer and Cunningham attended several discussions Friday including simulation training and one on the future impact of COVID-19 to college programs.

(This story was originally published on June 19 2020)