Kentucky considered one of the least diverse states

(WEHT)- A new WalletHub study shows Kentucky ranks as the 45th most diverse state in the country, just a few spots above the least diverse state, nearby West Virginia.

Indiana didn’t fare much better in the study, ranking 40th. However, Illinois is considered the 11th most diverse state according to the study, which looked at socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.

Overall, California is considered the most diverse state and has the highest language diversity in the country, though Alaska has the highest income diversity. While it finished third overall, Hawaii has the highest racial and ethnic diversity in the country. Nevada also features the highest birthplace diversity.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 9, 2020)