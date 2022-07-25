OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is leading an effort with health departments across the state and several health-related organizations to hold COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics at 16 locations.

A press release says many of the clinics will offer gift cards provided by the Kentucky Association of Health Plans (KAHP) to anyone who is eligible for and receives a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, while supplies last. Anyone ages six months and older is eligible for this event.

The event will take place on July 29 and 30 at 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The location is at Ohio County Health Center, 1336 Clay Street, in Hartford.

See all the COVID-19 Vaccine Extravaganza locations, dates and times here.