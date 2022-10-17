POWDERLY, KY (WEHT) – The Kentucky Fire Commission will hold a graduation ceremony for the first class of the Kentucky Firefighter Recruit Academy on November 11.

According to a release, 26 firefighters began the 13-week academy on August 22 at the Kentucky Fire Commission/State Fire Rescue Training’s National Responder Preparedness Center facility in Greenville. Firefighter recruits from Danville, Elizabethtown, Henderson, Murray, Owensboro, Paducah, Radcliff and the Wendell H. Ford fire departments participated in physical fitness daily and completed skills in safety, personal protective equipment, survival and rescue, fire control, ventilation, apparatus operations, and other areas to become proficient in firefighting operations.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m..