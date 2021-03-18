Kentucky follows White House, orders flags lowered in remembrance of Atlanta shooting victims

FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, a raindrop falls from an American flag at half-staff at the Washington Monument, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s office directed state agencies to honor the victims of the recent shootings at Atlanta area spas.

Governor Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Beshear encourages people, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

(This story was originally published on March 18, 2021)

