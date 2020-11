DAVIESS CO, Ind (WEHT) This year marks the 30th annual Cops with Kids event sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101. For 29 consecutive years, men and women from local and state law enforcement and other first responders have volunteered to purchase needed Christmas gifts for the Head Start children of Daviess and Martin Counties.

Because of Covid-19, things will be different this year in order for everyone to stay safe and healthy. With the help of the teachers and parents, the children will shop and choose their gifts at Wal-Mart, and officers will follow social distancing procedures from the Health Department but will still be able to assist with the decisions made.