Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issues new guidelines for houses of worship

(WEHT)- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that he is asking religious leaders across the Commonwealth to either worship virtually or outside for at least four weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state.

The announcement comes as Christmas is just over five weeks away, leaving some uncertainty on how people will be able to celebrate in season in Kentucky. Rev. Tim Hobbs of Community Baptist Church says they will be holding services virtually, adding they would rather err on the side of caution.

Nobody likes that but it’s a hard decision to make, but we want to err on the side of caution and to keep people safe and so we’ve made some hard decisions. We’re going to be having services, but they’re going to be online. Tim Hobbs

The Diocese of Owensboro says they will continue holding services in person, with churches limited to 50 percent capacity and mandatory face masks. In a statement, Bishop William Medley says “this formula has proven successful and we cannot confirm even a single instance of transmission of the COVID-19 virus through our churches and our worship.”

Gov. Beshear says there have been 35 COVID-19 outbreaks in churches over the past six weeks.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 19, 2020)