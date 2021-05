LEWISPORT, Ky (WEHT) – A western Kentucky native killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor will finally be laid to rest Saturday.

A ceremony was held Thursday in Hancock County to welcome home the remains of Navy Fireman 2nd Class Martin D. Young.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor Young.

Beshear says all businesses, organizations, and individuals are also encouraged to lower their flags.