Kentucky head coach Calipari helps Gov. Beshear with tornado shoe drive

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – Sunday afternoon, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was joined by UK head coach John Calipari, Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart and former UK basketball players Darius Miller and Jack Givens. Along with Samaritan’s Feet, the group helped pass out shoes to displaced families that were affected in the tornadoes in western Kentucky.

“There’s damage to buildings and cars and those things, but this is about people,” said Calipari. “This is about coming together. You know what was amazing about this, the people who are here helping are who lost their homes, but they’re here helping. It’s incredible to me. I just hope that what we’re doing here just gets you to know we do love you, we do care about you, we do feel for you.”

Calipari said that the UK athletic department got together and hosted a telethon that raised $5 million. He also said that within 48 hours, Manny Ohonme had gotten 10,000 pairs of shoes donated from Samaritan’s Feet.