HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission will hold a special meeting on July 7 to review sports betting regulations.

The Racing Commission will oversee sports betting and has thus far been tight lipped about when exactly Kentuckians would be able to start placing bets.

State lawmakers and industry experts predict that sports wagering will be available in Kentucky this coming fall, possibly around football season. The Racing Commission has until the end of this year to establish regulations.