Kentucky House committee approves HHR bill

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A day after the Kentucky state senate approved a bill keeping historical horse racing machines running at Ellis Park and other Kentucky tracks, a house committee approves it. It now goes to the full House for a vote.

The House committee overwhelmingly approved it a day after the state Senate approved it by a 22 to 15 margin. Local officials were told the committee approving the bill is important to keeping Ellis Park and other horse racing tracks around the Commonwealth open and viable. But state senators in our area who voted against it say passing the bill is not the right thing to do.”

“It has been a touchstone for generations of Northwest Kentucky families who have been in the horse business or are just fans,” said Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider, who also told the committee if the bill doesn’t pass, it could mean the end for the place that’s a significant part of the region’s identity.

“Without the revenues from HHR, which spurred Ellis Park’s revitalization, the track will no longer be a viable business, and Laguna will have no other choice but to shut it down. Without HHR, a 108-year tradition will be wiped out,” he said.

(MIKE) When the senate approved the bill, Republicans were nearly evenly split with their votes. State Senator Robby Mills of Henderson voted against it. So did State Senator C.B. Embry of Butler County, who told Eyewitness News it is a tax on the poor.

“As a guy who supports the horse industry, from the people cleaning the stalls, to bailing the hay, to spreading the fertilizer and all the things that go into the economics of the horse industry, I support it. I just don’t support this slot machines that they use at these racetracks,” said State Sen. Matt Castlen of Daviess County, who also voted no.

“I don’t believe in in these slot machines in this kind of gambling, and it’s a moral thing for me. But a lot of people yesterday, we’re talking about it being a vote against the horse industry. And it wasn’t for me, it was a vote against the slot machine. And I believe in the horse industry,” he said.

We also reached out to State Senator Mills for comment, but our requests were not returned.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)