Kentucky Indiana All-Star Game to return to Owensboro Sportscenter

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Spectra announced Tuesday that the Kentucky Indiana All-Star Game will be returning to Owensboro.

Except for two years during WWII and last year during the pandemic, the game has showcased high school seniors in the two states since 1940. Beginning in 1953, a home-and-home series takes place with one game in each state.

This year the game in Kentucky will be played on June 11 at the Owensboro Sportscenter. The game in Indiana will take place the following day on June 12 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The complete lineups for the 2021 Kentucky and Indiana All-Stars and ticket information will be coming soon.

