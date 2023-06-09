HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Kentucky-Indiana “All-Star games” were in action earlier tonight in Owensboro.

These exhibition games featured the top high school basketball players from both states.

In the girls’ game, representing Indiana was Amber Trettor, who helped Forest Park win their second straight title this season. She’s headed to Miami, Ohio, to continue her career.

In the girl’s game, Kentucky won 72 to 62, and in the boy’s game, Gerard Thomas from Henderson County is headed to Vincennes to continue his career.

The Kentucky boys’ team was coached by Owensboro head coach Rod Drake.

Kentucky went on to win 67–52.