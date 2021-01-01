Kentucky lawmakers prepare for start of 2021 General Assembly session

WESTERN KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Lawmakers across Kentucky will be heading to Frankfort next week for the start of this year’s 30-day General Assembly session.

The pandemic and the state budget are expected to be two of the biggest issues they’ll face.

They’ll return to the same house and senate chambers for next Tuesday’s start, but this year’s beginning will have a different feel.

“It’s really going to be different,” says State Rep. Scott Lewis, R-Ohio County.

Local lawmakers say the big topic will be passing another one year budget. Last year, a one-year budget was approved instead of the usual two-year budget due to the pandemic. Governor Beshear said last summer the state was able to avoid a major budget shortfall, but this upcoming budget may need more federal help.

“The forecast wasn’t as bad as we thought it might be, but it’s still going to be a limited budget, and not a lot of money to go around. Unlike the federal government, we can’t print money, we have to have a balanced budget every year,” says State Rep. Lewis.

Another big issue is the debate over Governor Beshear’s executive orders, some of which have been the focus of lawsuits against the administration. A pre-filed bill from State Representative Jim Gooch of Webster County would limit an executive order to thirty days. State Representative Elect D.J. Johnson of Owensboro says it’s a good idea.

“It’s a situation we didn’t see coming. No one could see it until it happened, but now that it has, we can see there is no system of checks and balances in place when we’re not in session,” he said.

Republicans will also have larger majorities in both chambers for the next two years. Johnson says it could have an impact on what other bills are passed.

“They want us to enact the conservative legislation that we talked about during the campaign season. I think a supermajority in the house and the senate will have an impact on how we do things,” State Rep.-Elect Johnson said.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)