Kentucky Lottery advises players of ticket errors

(WEHT) Kentucky Lottery officials say a software issue has caused some tickets sold Sunday and Monday to be misprinted with images that are not part of the game, leading players to believe they’ve won prizes when they haven’t actually won anything or have won a different prize.

The game is Tic Tac Cash, which is a printed ticket that has symbols similar to a scratch off ticket in that players know immediately if they are winners.

These are the symbols the game uses.

The tickets printed with errors have symbols that are not in the game like double exclamation marks and a half star with a single exclamation mark. The errors appeared after a software upgrade by game vendor IGT, and close to 500 tickets were printed with erroneous images.

The tickets do show the correct prize, if there is one, when they are scanned. Sales of the tickets were stopped, and the software issue was corrected Monday.

Kentucky state law says that no prizes can be claimed from tickets that are produced or issued in error, but IGT has proposed a program for affected players. Players who have one or more of the misprinted tickets are asked to email help@kylottery.com with details or call the Kentucky Lottery customer service hotline at 877-789-4532.

(This story was originally published on October 23, 2020)

