Kentucky Lottery winner hits it big on scratch-off

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WEHT) — A Kentucky lottery player hit it big after claiming a $3 million top prize from a scratch-off.
The winning Gold Rush Scratch-off ticket was claimed on Thursday.
The winner decided to remain anonymous.
However, the Kentucky Lottery says the $30 ticket was purchased at W2BP in Radcliff.
The lottery winner chose to take the game’s lump sum payment of $2,514,835.
The retailer in Radcliff will receive more than $25,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)
