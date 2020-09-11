Kentucky Lottery winner hits it big on scratch-off

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WEHT) — A Kentucky lottery player hit it big after claiming a $3 million top prize from a scratch-off.

The winning Gold Rush Scratch-off ticket was claimed on Thursday.

The winner decided to remain anonymous.

However, the Kentucky Lottery says the $30 ticket was purchased at W2BP in Radcliff.

The lottery winner chose to take the game’s lump sum payment of $2,514,835.

The retailer in Radcliff will receive more than $25,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)

