Kentucky Lt. Gov. tours vaccination sites in the Tri-state

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman made stops in Owensboro and Henderson Monday to get an update on how the vaccination process is going.

In Owensboro, she toured the vaccination clinic at Owensboro Health and thanked those she called local health care heroes. Owensboro Health has given over 70,000 vaccines so far. She says 1200 people had appointments Monday.

She also echoed Governor Beshear’s hope of getting the state somewhat back to normal after 2.5 million Kentuckians are vaccinated. But she says everyone has to do their part in order to get there.

Lt. Governor Coleman also toured a drug store and the Boys and Girls Club in Henderson as well as a hospital in Paducah.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2021)