EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A former Parts Manager in Robards was charged with ten counts of wire fraud.

The United States Department of Justice says on April 21 a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Indiana returned an indictment charging James H. Cox, 44, of Robards, Kentucky, with ten counts of wire fraud. The DOJ says the indictment was unsealed on April 27 following the defendant’s arrest.

According to court documents, Cox was formerly employed as a Parts Manager for an Evansville business. Cox was responsible for ordering parts and logging them into inventory. From approximately 2016 to 2020, Cox is alleged to have defrauded his employer by ordering parts that the business did not need, stealing the parts, selling them online, and retaining the proceeds from the sales for his own personal benefit. Cox did not disclose to his online platform or potential buyers that the products listed for sale were stolen.

The DOJ says that if convicted, Cox faces up to 20 years imprisonment, three years supervised release, and a $250,000 fine on each count. Actual sentences are determined by a federal district court judge and are typically less than the maximum penalties, says the press release. The DOJ says the defendant was ordered detained in the custody of the United States Marshal pending a hearing scheduled for April 29.