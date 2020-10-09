DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force announced Jeremy Gidcumb was arrested and charged with trafficking meth over two grams and drug paraphernalia possession Wednesday.
Gidcumb reportedly had a warrant for his arrest in Muhlenberg when law enforcement observed a vehicle that they believed Gidcumb was in. When officers approached, they reportedly found Gidcumb in the backseat and a search of the vehicle reportedly yielded ten grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Oct. 8, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Shortage of canning materials impacts 4-H projects
- Eyewitness News’ Shelley Kirk speaks with halfpot ticket captain
- Brad Byrd InDepth: Dr. Robert Dion on the October surprise
- Kentucky man charged with trafficking meth
- Pike County in red zone after increase in COVID-19 cases