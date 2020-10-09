Kentucky man charged with trafficking meth

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force announced Jeremy Gidcumb was arrested and charged with trafficking meth over two grams and drug paraphernalia possession Wednesday.

Gidcumb reportedly had a warrant for his arrest in Muhlenberg when law enforcement observed a vehicle that they believed Gidcumb was in. When officers approached, they reportedly found Gidcumb in the backseat and a search of the vehicle reportedly yielded ten grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 8, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: