The Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo is back

PADUCAH, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo is this weekend, January 14 through 16, at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center in Paducah.

According to a press release by Bonnier Corp, The Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo features the most recent products, gear and equipment for hunting, fishing and outdoor enthusiasts from popular Exhibitors. Many of the Exhibitors offer “Try, Before You Buy” demo opportunities and specials “Show-only” pricing.

According to a press release by Bonnier Corp, the Trophy Deer Contest is back, and those who bring a deer will get an official score on it, and they will be able to show off their deer and compete for an award. The Seminar Speakers Series is back and has a full seminar schedule. According to Bonnier Corp, Byron Ferguson will be performing his Trick Shot Archery Show, while Jason Clark of the Southeastern Reptile Rescue will present his Snake Show. Fishing demos will happen at the Hawg Tank, which is a large tank stocked with fish. Pro fishermen will be doing fishing demos and sharing techniques all weekend.



According to a press release by Bonnier Corp, Kevin Boyer, who has been hunting for 47 years, will discuss his knowledge of building hunting property. According to Bonnier Corp, Alan Probst, who is a coyote trapper, will share his methods and best practices as part of the Seminar Series. Bonnier Corp has also mentioned that Tom Mesnard, who has nearly 40 years of experience, will be discussing his extensive knowledge of hunting land management.

According to Bonnier Corp, during the Kentucky Open Season Sportsman’s Expo, non-perishable food items and household goods will be collected to help aid in relief efforts for those affected by the tornadoes last month in Kentucky. For every non-perishable food item or other household good donated, attendees will receive a coupon for a free soda. The coupons will be distributed at the door after the donation is given and can be redeemed at any concession stand. In addition, Bonnier Events will match the monetary value of all items donated, thus doubling the value of the donation.



Tickets can be bought in advance online. Children ages 12 and under get in free. Parking is also free at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.



