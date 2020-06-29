Kentucky parks reopen to the public

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky parks taking the first steps to getting back to normal. On Monday, the Bluegrass state parks reopened for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Not many people took advantage of the reopening. The Parks and Recreation Department opened the parks under guidance from Governor Andy Beshear.

Signs have been put reminding people to practice social distancing. Masks are recommended but not required at the Kentucky parks.

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020)