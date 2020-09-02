Kentucky ranked second best state to retire

WORTHING, ENGLAND – AUGUST 18: Elderly ladies share a joke as members of the public enjoy the warm weather at the seaside on August 18, 2012 in Worthing, England. Many areas of the UK are experiencing the hottest day of the year so far, with some parts seeing the temperature exceed 32 degrees Celsius. (Photo […]

(WEHT)- A new study released by Choice Mutual shows Kentucky is the second-best state to retire in the country.

The study looked at factors including identity theft, fraud, cost of living, and health care, among other considerations. Kentucky, Wyoming, and Vermont reportedly have the lowest risk for identify theft and fraud.

Overall, Iowa is considered the best state to retire in while California is the worst. When it comes to violent crime, the District of Columbia, Alaska, and New Mexico are the worst.

Indiana is considered the 13th best state to retire in, while Illinois is number 24.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)

