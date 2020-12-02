Report: Kentucky ranks toward bottom in adjusted salary for nation’s firefighters

A firefighter works against the Lake Hughes Fire in Angeles National Forest north of Santa Clarita, Calif. Firefighters are struggling to contain three wildfires near Los Angeles as forecasters warn that the risk of new fires was high with temperatures expected to spike and humidity levels to drop across California. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

HENDERSON (WEHT) – A recent report has calculated the adjusted average firefighter salary for the Tri-State as well as the entire nation.

Vio Security, a Texas-based home security company, used 2019 Bureau of Labor Statistics data to compile a list of firefighter salaries across the nation then adjusted the salaries for the cost of living.

When adjusted for the cost of living, the average salary for a Kentucky firefighter is $38,759 a year, which is ranked 46th overall. Indiana firefighters can expect to make nearly $20,000 more, with the average adjusted salary standing at $57,167, ranked 14th. Illinois is the highest in the Tri-State with the average adjusted salary of $59,297, ranked 11th.

California topped the list at $73,111 and Louisiana ranked bottom at $34,961. A link to the report can be found here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS