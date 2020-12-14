Kentucky restaurants and bars allowed to reopen to indoor dining

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky restaurants and bars are allowed to reopen to indoor dining on Monday.
Guidelines state they must operate at 50% capacity, and must also close by midnight.
Masks will be required, except when drinking or eating.
From November 20 until Sunday, December 13 at 11:59 p.m. restaurants in Kentucky had to close to indoor dining. Delivery and to-go were allowed, as well as outdoor dining if mask mandates and other things were followed.
(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)
