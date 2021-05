FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – In Kentucky school districts across the state are starting to review requests to redo this school year next year.

Daviess County Public School officials say they received 34 requests. Henderson County reported 30, and Union County got 18 requests before the April 30 deadline.

Owensboro Public and McLean County School officials say they both got fewer than ten. Each school district has until the start of June to decide if they will accept or reject those requests.