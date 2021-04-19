Kentucky schools inform families of “redo” school year option

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – School districts across Kentucky are starting to measure interest and taking applications from parents over whether they want their child to repeat their current grade next year.

A new Kentucky law allows them to apply to redo a year voluntarily next school year.

As this school year ends, some Kentucky parents look to next year for a restart for their child.

“I think the parents really need to consider if it’s something they would deem necessary,” said Jana Beth Francis, Asst. Superintendent of Daviess Co. Public Schools.

School districts across Kentucky are starting to measure interest from parents in having their child repeat their current grade next school year. Owensboro, Daviess County, Hancock County and McLean County Public School officials say parents are asking about it, and a few already applied. Kentucky lawmakers approved a bill allowing parents to apply to retake already completed work. The goal is to address learning loss due to the pandemic.

“A lot of those address those learning loss, being able to retake a course, actually, you have to retake your schedule from the previous year to reinforce those lessons that were learned throughout the year,” said Jared Revlett of Owensboro Public Schools

“I can definitely understand it, because it has been a difficult year for a lot of families,” adds Jordan Phillips of Owensboro, who knows someone who will apply to retake their current year.

Retaken courses will not count towards college credits, and athletes get an extra year of eligibility as long as they meet all age requirements. Francis says parents should talk with their child’s teacher before deciding whether to apply.

“If we do have parents who have opted to apply for the additional year, we would make sure that we have had conversations with them to look at all the aspects of the child’s education because this is something we don’t take lightly,” she said.

Parents have until the end of this month to apply and school boards have until June 1st to either accept or reject all requests.

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)