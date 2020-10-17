Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams visits Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams passed through Henderson Saturday and spoke to Eyewitness News about the upcoming election.

Adams says the pandemic has been a real challenge, but he has expanded in-person voting so that everyone can have a chance to cast their ballot.

He says Kentuckians have 19 days to vote in-person instead of just on Election Day.

Early voting started October 13 and runs up until Election Day.

“The best option,” says Adams, “I think, what I’m going to do and have done, is to vote in person before November 3. If you want total clarity that your vote has been received and cast, and if you want to have that security of voting in person then do that. But don’t wait until the last day. If everyone votes on the last day, we’re going to have very long lines to vote.”

Adams also says if you are voting with an absentee ballot, you can mail it back or return your ballot in your county’s ballot drop box.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 17, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: