Kentucky Senate passes bill aimed at creating incentives for mega-projects

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT)– The Kentucky Senate passed a bill that would invest in projects topping $2 billion. The bill would use some of the state’s budget reserves to offer incentives to attract mega-projects. Governor Andy Beshear says the state is working on at least five projects exceeding $2 billion.

Governor Beshear is the one who requested the $410 million economic development package.

The legislation won 30-3 Senate passage on Thursday, which was the third day of a special session. The bill is moving on to the House.

The Democratic governor has support from Republican lawmakers for this bill.