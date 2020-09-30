Kentucky Speedway says it’s off NASCAR’s schedule

Cole Custer (41) crosses the finish line ahead of Martin Truex Jr. (19) after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Speedway has lost its spot on NASCAR’s schedule.

The racetrack made the announcement Tuesday night ahead of NASCAR’s announcement of venues and dates for next year.

Kentucky held its first Cup Series race in 2011 and has hosted a tripleheader in recent years with races in NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

The 1.5-mile track opened in 2000.

Its last NASCAR race was this past July.

Drivers run past empty grandstands during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Bubba Wallace, right, stands for the National Anthem before the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Driver Jimmie Johnson, right, poses with Kentucky Speedway general manager Mark Simendinger in front of a track entrance sign after the street was named for Johnson before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Sparta, Ky. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)