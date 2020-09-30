Kentucky Speedway says it’s off NASCAR’s schedule

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Speedway has lost its spot on NASCAR’s schedule.
The racetrack made the announcement Tuesday night ahead of NASCAR’s announcement of venues and dates for next year.
Kentucky held its first Cup Series race in 2011 and has hosted a tripleheader in recent years with races in NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.
The 1.5-mile track opened in 2000.
Its last NASCAR race was this past July.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)