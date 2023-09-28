HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to a press release, Kentucky State Police’s Electronic Crime Branch arrested 47-year-old Samuel N. Patterson on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Authorities say Patterson was arrested as part of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, which began after KSP’s Electronic Crime Branch discovered the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. The investigation resulted in a search warrant at an Owensboro residence on September 28. Police say that equipment used in the crime has been taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination.

Patterson is currently being held in the Daviess County Detention Center and charged with 10 counts of distribution of sexual material involving a child under 12 years old. These charges are Class C felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The investigation is ongoing.