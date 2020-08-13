Kentucky State Police hiring telecommunicators across the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police are seeking to fill 30 full-time and part-time Telecommunicator positions at 14 various post locations across the Commonwealth.

KSP Spokesperson Sergeant Josh Lawson says the agency is experiencing an unprecedented level of Telecommunicator vacancies.

“It’s concerning for us to face this kind of shortage in one of the more critical areas within our agency”, said Lawson. “Through retirements and attrition the number of Telecommunicators has dropped significantly.”

Lawson assures the staffing shortage has not impacted emergency service response times at post level. “We are fortunate to have dedicated personnel who have stepped up and did what is necessary to ensure that there is not a break in service for Kentuckians.”

KSP Telecommunicators handle dispatch duties for Kentucky State Troopers, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officers and other emergency service agencies. Most important, they are that calming voice on the other line when someone calls 911. Last year, KSP Telecommunicators answered 2.1 million calls resulting in 500,236 requests for assistance.

KSP recognizes the importance and significance of the Police Telecommunicator to both trooper and public safety by providing the training and equipment necessary for success, including a five-week paid training academy to become certified with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.

“It’s a tough job but it’s also a very rewarding job where you can leave work each day knowing you made a difference. Knowing you helped people in their time of need,” adds Lawson. “Each new call is a chance to positively impact someone else’s life.”

The next KSP Telecommunicators Academy is set to begin on September 14, 2020 with an expected graduation date of October 16.

Requirements to become a KSP Telecommunicator include:

Excellent communication skills;

Ability to handle extremely stressful and challenging conditions;

Handle flexible work schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays;

Ability to learn and adapt, especially in areas of technology.

Must be a High School Graduate

If you’re interested in a Telecommunicator position with the Kentucky State Police, you may apply at https://careers.ky.gov or contact your local post (https://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/) for more information.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020)

