Kentucky State Police investigating fatal accident in Ohio County

OHIO CO., Ky (WEHT) Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal, single-vehicle car accident that took the life of a 17-year-old. It happened Thursday around 7:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of KY-764 in Ohio County.

KSP says the preliminary investigation revealed that Kristopher West, 27, of Morgantown, was on KY-764 when he ran off the right shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole. Troopers believe the vehicle overturned multiple times and everybody inside was ejected. Authorities say nobody was wearing a seatbelt.

Brianna Bratcher, 17, of Bremen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ohio County Coroner. West was flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time. Kaela Hillard, 18, of Beaver Dam, was taken by ambulance to Owensboro Regional Hospital in Owensboro.

At this time, it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)

