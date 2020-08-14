Kentucky State Police looking for “5-finger vape villain”

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Trooper Corey King of the Kentucky State Police tweeted several pictures of the person believed to be responsible for stealing 30 vape pens from an Owensboro gas station.
The theft reportedly happened at a Raceway on Ky 144, near the Daviess County Detention Center. Trooper King says the person got away in a green Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. Anyone with information is asked to call 270-826-3312.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020)
