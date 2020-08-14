Kentucky State Police looking for “5-finger vape villain”

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Trooper Corey King of the Kentucky State Police tweeted several pictures of the person believed to be responsible for stealing 30 vape pens from an Owensboro gas station.

Who is the "5-Finger Vape Villain" seen below?



Believed to have a severe nicotine problem, he walked in the Raceway in Oboro (ironically next to the jail) & stole a case of 30 vape pens & ran



His getaway car is a green Nissan Maxima w tinted windows



Know him? 270-826-3312👇 pic.twitter.com/0y9AAPoImF — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) August 13, 2020

The theft reportedly happened at a Raceway on Ky 144, near the Daviess County Detention Center. Trooper King says the person got away in a green Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. Anyone with information is asked to call 270-826-3312.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020)

