WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police are asking for help finding two missing kids from Webster County.

13-year-old Cynthia Yates and her brother 14-year-old Joshua Yates of Poole were last seen at their home on Tuesday morning. Troopers say they could be heading to the Henderson area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313.