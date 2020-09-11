Kentucky State Police searching for driver who led trooper on chase

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police are looking for a driver who led them on a pursuit Thursday morning.

The pursuit began on KY 1207 in Daviess County when Kentucky State Police observed a black Ford F-250 speeding.

The driver failed to stop when signaled by the trooper and a pursuit ensued south on KY 81 to Calhoun.

The pursuit came to an end because of inclement weather and heavy traffic.

The truck was last seen on KY 815 in McLean County.

Troopers believe the truck is a 2017-2020, four-door diesel STX or Lariat model with a black grill, black wheels and chrome door handles. The truck also has a low profile toolbox in the bed and may have a black “Friends of Coal” Kentucky registration tag.

If you know the identity of the operator or owner of the truck, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 16 at 270-826-3312.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)