Kentucky State Police searching for “Smokin’ Sock Bandit”

(WEHT)- Trooper Corey King of the Kentucky State Police released two images of a person believed to be responsible for breaking into a Hillbilly’s store in Owensboro Friday night.

King says the “bandit” stole cigarettes and anything else he could in less than a minute. Anyone with information is asked to call 270-826-3312.

(This story was originally published on June 27, 2020)

