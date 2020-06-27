Kentucky State Police searching for “Smokin’ Sock Bandit”

(WEHT)- Trooper Corey King of the Kentucky State Police released two images of a person believed to be responsible for breaking into a Hillbilly’s store in Owensboro Friday night.
King says the “bandit” stole cigarettes and anything else he could in less than a minute. Anyone with information is asked to call 270-826-3312.
(This story was originally published on June 27, 2020)
