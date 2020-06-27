Kentucky State Police searching for “Smokin’ Sock Bandit”

(WEHT)- Trooper Corey King of the Kentucky State Police released two images of a person believed to be responsible for breaking into a Hillbilly’s store in Owensboro Friday night.

The "Smokin' Sock Bandit" is on the loose! We need your help!



This glass-boxing thief did a TKO on the front door at Hillbilly's store in O'boro last night



He stole cigarettes and practically anything else he could grab in less than a min



Know him? 270.826.3312@kystatepolice pic.twitter.com/luQpNMcn7k — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) June 27, 2020

King says the “bandit” stole cigarettes and anything else he could in less than a minute. Anyone with information is asked to call 270-826-3312.

(This story was originally published on June 27, 2020)

