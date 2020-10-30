Kentucky Supreme Court issues new guidelines for red zone counties

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) The Kentucky Supreme Court issued new guidelines to the state court system Thursday.

They recommend counties in the red zone for COVID-19 cases hold off on jury trials until they are in the yellow zone. All other court proceedings should be done remotely in red counties.

Other recommendations include limiting access to court facilities to lawyers and others required to attend emergency, in-person hearings, as well as closing off circuit court clerk offices to in-person visits. Filings can be mailed or eFiled, or even dropped in a drop box provided outside the facility. Any payments or fines can be made by money order and mailed or by use of credit card over the phone.

Everyone inside the judicial buildings must properly wear a face mask and keep their distance from others. Any employee who is able to work from home should be encouraged to do so.

(This story was originally published on October 30, 2020)

