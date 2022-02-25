MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- Between marquee premieres getting pushed back and people hesitant to go to the movies, few industries have felt the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic as acutely as movie theaters.

On Friday, moviegoers in Madisonville celebrated the return of their movie theater as Golden Ticket Cinemas officially opened, almost two months after AMC moved out of the Hopkins County community. Employee Bryan Barnett launched a petition to either keep AMC in town or bring in another theater, and says the petition “made an impact.”

Barnett says he’s looking forward to upcoming releases, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness while others including coworker Carla Thomas say they’re looking forward to seeing family-friendly films like Dog.

Still, others are just hoping for the end of the pandemic. John Bloemeke says he’s looking forward to a return to normalcy, adding that movie theaters haven’t been linked to any COVID cases worldwide.

Elsewhere in Kentucky, lawmakers are preparing for the end of the pandemic as well. The Kentucky State Senate passed Joint Resolution 150 along party lines, calling for the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency by March 7th, two years and a day after Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state of emergency.

State Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) co-sponsored the resolution, saying it’s time to get back to normal, saying he believes mask-wearing has become a measure of “virtue signaling” that will start to wane. Mills says he believes the resolution is a statement from lawmakers that the pandemic is over and it’s time to move forward. The measure now heads to the House for more consideration.

Mills says Gov. Beshear has been fearmongering with the pandemic and the state of emergency has been adding to confusion for Kentuckians.

Back in Madisonville, Carla Thomas says she hopes people will be more comfortable going out, and heading to the movies.