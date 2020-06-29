Kentucky unemployment office hosting in person help in Owensboro

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Those needing help with unemployment benefits questions in western Kentucky have a chance to talk to someone in person locally Monday and Tuesday.

The state office will have representatives at Owensboro Community and Technical College Monday and Tuesday.

It’s one of three sites around the state as more people are seeking answers and clarification.

You can sign up for an appointment in Daviess County here. You must bring a driver’s license or a valid photo ID along with a Social Security card.

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020)