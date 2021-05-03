Kentucky Wesleyan awarded grant by NCAA

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The NCAA has awarded Kentucky Wesleyan College with an Ethnic Minorities and Women’s Internship Grant. The grants are designed to enhance ethnic minority and gender representation in athletics administration and assistant coaching positions.

The Ethnic Minorities and Women’s Internship Grant funds a full-time, entry-level athletics administrative position for one academic year. The grant provides exposure to strategic planning, budget management, fundraising, campus and NCAA compliance, sport oversight, student-athlete welfare issues and initiatives, academics, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and staff oversight/management.

The College is now accepting applications for a Compliance and Student-Athlete Development Coordinator, a full-time 10 to 12-month position that is funded by the grant.