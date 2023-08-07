HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Wesleyan College announced a new music industry degree program that will begin in Fall.

Officials say students who select the degree program will take an approach in their major courses combining areas of music, business and communication arts. Officials also say their music courses will offer opportunities including performances, engaging discussions and private studies that challenge and inspire students.

You can find more information about the program on Kentucky Wesleyan College’s website here.