HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Wesley College Office of Equity and Inclusion has been awarded $1,000 from Old National Bank.

The funds will be used to increase awareness, acceptance and inclusion of people representing different races, ethnicities, religions, abilities genders and sexual orientations. This is part of the office’s ongoing efforts to improve the educational experiences of all students by introducing them to different perspectives and cultures, fostering mutual understanding and respect and increasing representation for students from underserved backgrounds.

“We are blessed to have community partners like Old National Bank who support the work of celebrating diversity,” said Lori Thurman, coordinator of the Office of Equity and Inclusion. “Our campus and community at large are stronger because of the differences of our students.”