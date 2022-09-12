OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Wesleyan College has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Regional Colleges in the South for 2023 at #24 and as one of the Top Performers in Social Mobility at #33 in the South.

“These superior rankings reflect our commitment to providing excellent educational experiences in a personalized, nurturing environment,” said President Dr. Thomas Mitzel. “We are honored to be recognized by the highly regarded U.S. News & World Report.”

According to U.S. News, their ranking choices are influenced by user feedback, discussions with schools and higher education experts, literature reviews, trends in U.S. News data, availability of new data and engagement with deans and institutional researchers at higher education conferences.

A press release says the Top Performers in Social Mobility indicator measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants. Kentucky Wesleyan was also recently recognized by Princeton Review as a “Best in the Southeast” college for the 19th consecutive year.