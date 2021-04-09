Kentucky Wesleyan College hosts vaccination clinic

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – More Kentucky Wesleyan college students and staff are getting vaccinated against COVID-19. 16 people got their doses of the Pfizer vaccine Friday afternoon at Activity Hall.

College officials say at least half of all students and staff are vaccinated so far. They want as many to get it before the fall semester starts.

College officials say more vaccinations means less of a need for contact tracing since those fully vaccinated don’t need to be quarantined after being exposed to the virus.

(This story was originally published on April 9, 2021)