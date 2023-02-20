HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Wesleyan College’s FM radio station, WKWC, participated in the Broadcast Education Association’s Festival of Media Arts for the third consecutive year and received three awards.

Communication arts major and Rogers Fellow, Logan Reed received 3rd place in the Student On-Air Personality Competition for his five-minute reel-based submission. Exercise science major Ricky Simpson received an award of excellence in the PSA, Promo or Commercial category.

“To be recognized by the BEA in any form is an amazing accomplishment for colleges and universities,” said Derik Hancock, KWC instructor of communications and WKWC manager. “The competition was fierce this year. There were over 1,650 faculty and student submissions! I am extremely proud of Logan and Ricky. I also want to mention how proud I am of all the entries Kentucky Wesleyan College submitted this year. We believe in our students and their hard work.”

Hancock received an award of excellence in the Long-Form Production in the faculty competition.