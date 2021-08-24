Kentucky Wesleyan College students return to the classroom, offered $250 to be vaccinated

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– Tuesday marks the first day of school for Kentucky Wesleyan College students.

The panthers returned to campus with a mask mandate in place for all indoor places. Students were also offered $250 to get vaccinated before Monday. The college is back to normal capacity including in-person learning.

Students Eyewitness News talked to say they are glad to be back on campus after missing out on the social aspect of college last year.

KWC President Thomas Mitzel says if enough students get vaccinated masks will no longer be necessary.