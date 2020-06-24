Kentucky Wesleyan College unveils fall semester plan

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky Wesleyan College President Dr. Thomas Mitzel released plans for the fall 2020 semester Tuesday.

Classes will begin August 17. Labor Day and Fall Break will be canceled; class will be held during both times.

KWC says classrooms have been reset to allow for physical distancing and courses will be taught in a hybrid fashion, allowing students to attend classes during part of the week while keeping up with material online during other parts of the week.

Regular classes will end November 24, and finals will take place online after Thanksgiving.

Students will be invited back in “waves” prior to the start of classes for move-in.

(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)

