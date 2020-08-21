Kentucky Wesleyan College wraps up first week of class

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Wesleyan College wrapped up its first week of classes after welcoming students back for in-person learning.

The college used a staggered move-in approach over multiple days to limit the number of students arriving at one time. Since returning, KWC has reported three students have tested positive for COVID-19.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, officials are urging students to practice social distancing and have stopped all visitors at inside dorms they do not live in. Masks are also required inside all buildings, except dorm rooms. Tables are spread out in public spaces to promote social distancing.

