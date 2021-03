OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky Weslyean College is stopping all in-person classes immediately, and switching students to remote learning.

The college’s president says the move is because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases. All athletic events are canceled through Sunday. The school plans to re-asses the situation on Monday.

Last week, KWC officials announced they plan to return to in-person classes this fall.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)