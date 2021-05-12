Kentucky Wesleyan receives funding from CARES Act

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky Wesleyan College has received funding from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER), which is federal funding from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES). This funding was given to governors to provide emergency aid to combat state-specific needs resulting from the pandemic. Kentucky Wesleyan received $44,950.

Wesleyan will use the funding to enhance the Rising Scholars Program, which serves students who need additional assistance to help ensure they begin college with good foundations and continue their enrollment that progresses to graduation.

In the 2020-2021 academic year, 52 students took part in the new Rising Scholars Program. Twenty-five volunteer staff members underwent training as student success coaches and coached students throughout their freshman year through providing encouragement, connecting them with resources and answering questions.